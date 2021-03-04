 
Romaniapress.com

March 4, 2021

Less than 20pct of homes insured in Romania 44 years after major earthquake
Mar 4, 2021

Less than 20pct of homes insured in Romania 44 years after major earthquake.

Less than 20% of all homes in Romania were insured in 2020 against certain risks, and more than half of Romanians (54%) say they are worried about the danger of an earthquake, according to a survey commissioned by National Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies in Romania (UNSAR) and conducted in 2020 by the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy (IRES). UNSAR data submitted to AGERPRES on Thursday mark 44 years since a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit Romania on March 4, 1977 leaving a tragic toll behind both in human casualties and social and economic destruction, including 1,600 human fatalities and 35,000 destroyed properties. In Romania, the share of housing covered by an insurance policy is still low, with just less than 20% of them being protected, despite an increase by three percentage points, in 2020 from 2019, of the stated interest of Romanians in housing and property insurance. According to the IRES sociological research, 54% of Romanians say they are worried about the danger of an earthquake, an event that remains the second most important risk they fear after a fire. At the same time, more than two thirds (67%) of Romanians say they know what they should do to protect themselves in the event of a disaster, and more than half (55%) of them also know about the existence of survival kits containing food, water, medicine, a whistle, a flashlight, etc. At the same time, only 32% of respondents own such kits. Statistics with Romania's National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INFP) show that there are over 100 earthquakes of a magnitude in excess of 3 on the Richter scale occurring in Romania each year. According to the them, although the total number of earthquakes was lower in 2020 than in previous years, the number of earthquakes of a magnitude in excess of 3 increased to 118 in 2020, from 103 in 2019 and 86 in 2018. The strongest earthquake recorded in 2020 had a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale and occurred on January 31. UNSAR says the danger of natural disasters has made the protection of housing by insurance mandatory by law in Romania. Thus, the compulsory policy PAD covers three catastrophic risks - earthquake, floods and landslides - capped at 20,000 euros or 10,000 euros, depending on the type of housing. Optional insurance also covers risks such as: fire, explosion, storm, theft or vandalism - insured against the real value of the home. Also, in order to benefit from complex protection, special clauses can be attached to the optional policies, such as the insurance of indoor installations of the building, electrical/electronic appliances, breakables, and third-party liability - for example, for ensuing damage on neighbours. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PSD leader Ciolacu writes EC President to red flag Citu Govt's non-democratic slippages Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu wrote today European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans to bring to their attention the "non-democratic slippages" of the government headed by Florin Citu, PSD (...)

Airbus Helicopters Romania delivers the first batch of new generation H135 helicopters to the Romanian state Airbus Helicopters Romania has completed the delivery of the first three of six H135 helicopters to the General Aviation Inspectorate, with the next three deliveries scheduled until mid-2021. In September 2018, an international tender was launched for the supply of light multirole helicopters (...)

CITR: 2021, the year of prevention in business. Companies must be prepared to anticipate changes and invest in solutions that would help them better manage the risks More than 7000 companies have debts over RON 1 million each, facing a double crisis: one of debts to the state budget and that generated by the pandemic The value of their total outstanding debts amounts to RON 73bn 2,600 of these companies also have the chance to reorganize their... The post (...)

Banks and fintech companies: The financial sector is still in the hands of the banks, but for sure, things will change very soon Markus Aschendorf, EFSE DF: Fintech is the future Bogdan Mihai, National Bank of Romania: New technologies bring undeniable benefits to customers Tanja Jakimova, National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia: Financial security becomes the biggest challenge Banks still dominate the financial (...)

Romania Raises RON461M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 2.24% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 461 million lei (EUR94.5 million), above its RON400 million target, selling bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 2.24% a year, central bank data showed.

Poland's Citronex to Grow Tomatoes in Targu Jiu, Romania Poland's Citronex group will build greenhouses to grow tomatoes in Targu Jiu, southwestern Romania, on a surface of 50 hectares, local authorities said.

Dumitru Costin (BNS): PM Citu transforms entire union movement into a bunch of thieves The Prime Minister Florin Citu transformed the union movement in Romania into a bunch of thieves, the moment he was asked if it is alright for those dues paid by the union members to be automatically taken from the people's bank accounts, declared, on Thursday, the chairman of the National (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |