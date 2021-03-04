Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks



The prosecutors working with the Bucharest Court have opened legal action against nine Bucharest police agents for the crimes of illegally detaining and torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks in a public venue, as required by the coronavirus prevention rules. Eight of (...)