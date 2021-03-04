Austria’s CA Immo Extends Sony Lease Contract In Bucharest Business Park By Five Years

Austria’s CA Immo Extends Sony Lease Contract In Bucharest Business Park By Five Years. Austrian real estate developer CA Immo has extended the lease contract for Sony offices in Bucharest Business Park for a five-year period, being one of the longest lease contracts targeting the office project located in north-western Bucharest, in the vicinity of the Piata Presei (Free Press (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]