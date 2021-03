US Reduces Anti-Dumping Tariff on Alro's Aluminum to 37.2% from 84%

US Reduces Anti-Dumping Tariff on Alro's Aluminum to 37.2% from 84%. The United States Department of Commerce has lowered an anti-dumping tariff on aluminum sheets made by Romania's Alro SA (ALR.RO) from nearly 84% to 37.26%, the company said in a statement Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]