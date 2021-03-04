Culture Minister Gheorghiu: Many heritage buildings need prompt intervention

Culture Minister Gheorghiu: Many heritage buildings need prompt intervention. Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu states at 44 years after the 1977 earthquake that many of the heritage buildings need a prompt intervention, recalling that at the level of the institution he leads the National Restoration Program (PNR), which includes 91 objectives, is carried out. "Many of Romania's heritage buildings need prompt intervention and it is important to prioritize them. The earthquakes do not take into account the country or the season, and yesterday, March 3, 2021, an earthquake of 6.3 on the Richter scale in Greece reminded this. Unfortunately, we do not realize the importance of consolidating and restoring historic monuments or seismic buildings. At the Ministry of Culture, through the National Heritage Institute, the National Program is being carried out. 91 objectives are now included in this program, and in Bucharest, four are in different stages of intervention (Ienachita Vacarescu House, Macca House - 'Vasile Parvan' Institute of Archeology, Zossima Demarat House, No. 33 Serban Voda). A city that has taken care of the built heritage for almost 10 years is the municipality of Oradea, where 80% of real estate at risk has already been rehabilitated," Bogdan Gheorghiu wrote on Facebook on Thursday. The minister recalls that 44 years have passed since the 1977 earthquake, which resulted in 1,578 casualties, of which 1,424 in Bucharest alone, 11,000 injured and 35,000 homes destroyed. The minister of culture wants the financing of the restoration of the buildings on the List of Historical Monuments to be financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Program. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]