Eurohold AD, the largest public holding in Bulgaria and one of the leading independent business groups operating in Southeast Europe, plans to increase its capital by issuing new shares on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE), which will allow the company to raise up to EUR 100 million. The (...)