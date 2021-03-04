Green and smart investment highlighted as key to COVID-19 recovery by National Bank of Romania and European Investment Bank
Mar 4, 2021
Green and smart investment highlighted as key to COVID-19 recovery by National Bank of Romania and European Investment Bank.
EIB Investment Survey confirms massive economic shock of Covid-19 and effective impressive policy response; Business investment gaps persist despite the strong – but mainly consumption driven – growth in recent years; Investment is facing pressure looking ahead. The challenge is to adapt to the (...)
