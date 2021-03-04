Goldring received the title “Intermediary of Romanian entrepreneurial companies” at BVB, for the second time. Virgil Zahan: This distinction is a recognition of our performance



Only 5% of entrepreneurs consider the opportunity of financing through the Stock Exchange, while in Western Europe the percentage is 20%, and in the US, 80% The appetite of new generations of investors for fresh instruments, new issuers, or private placements bring listing into the spotlight of (...)