 
Romaniapress.com

March 4, 2021

President Iohannis: Justice Minister to urgently explain how “August 10” case ended up being closed
Mar 4, 2021

President Iohannis: Justice Minister to urgently explain how “August 10” case ended up being closed.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday asked Minister of Justice Stelian Ion to “urgently” explain to the public how the “August 10” case file ended up being closed. “I call on the Minister of Justice to urgently explain to the public how the case file concerning the events of August 10,... The post (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PSD leader Ciolacu writes EC President to red flag Citu Govt's non-democratic slippages Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu wrote today European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans to bring to their attention the "non-democratic slippages" of the government headed by Florin Citu, PSD (...)

Airbus Helicopters Romania delivers the first batch of new generation H135 helicopters to the Romanian state Airbus Helicopters Romania has completed the delivery of the first three of six H135 helicopters to the General Aviation Inspectorate, with the next three deliveries scheduled until mid-2021. In September 2018, an international tender was launched for the supply of light multirole helicopters (...)

CITR: 2021, the year of prevention in business. Companies must be prepared to anticipate changes and invest in solutions that would help them better manage the risks More than 7000 companies have debts over RON 1 million each, facing a double crisis: one of debts to the state budget and that generated by the pandemic The value of their total outstanding debts amounts to RON 73bn 2,600 of these companies also have the chance to reorganize their... The post (...)

Banks and fintech companies: The financial sector is still in the hands of the banks, but for sure, things will change very soon Markus Aschendorf, EFSE DF: Fintech is the future Bogdan Mihai, National Bank of Romania: New technologies bring undeniable benefits to customers Tanja Jakimova, National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia: Financial security becomes the biggest challenge Banks still dominate the financial (...)

Romania Raises RON461M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 2.24% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 461 million lei (EUR94.5 million), above its RON400 million target, selling bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 2.24% a year, central bank data showed.

Poland's Citronex to Grow Tomatoes in Targu Jiu, Romania Poland's Citronex group will build greenhouses to grow tomatoes in Targu Jiu, southwestern Romania, on a surface of 50 hectares, local authorities said.

Dumitru Costin (BNS): PM Citu transforms entire union movement into a bunch of thieves The Prime Minister Florin Citu transformed the union movement in Romania into a bunch of thieves, the moment he was asked if it is alright for those dues paid by the union members to be automatically taken from the people's bank accounts, declared, on Thursday, the chairman of the National (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |