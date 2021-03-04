GCS: Romania COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.271 in the past 24 hours following over 35.000 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.271 in the past 24 hours following over 35.000 tests nationwide. As many as 4,271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of patients (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]