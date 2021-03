Nordis Group Invests EUR31M in Five-Star Hotel and Luxury Apartments in Brasov

Nordis Group Invests EUR31M in Five-Star Hotel and Luxury Apartments in Brasov. Nordis Group, a local real estate developer specialized on luxury properties, announced it is investing EUR31 million in a mixed-use project totaling 14,000 square meters in Brasov, central Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]