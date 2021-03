Prima Development Completes EUR8.5M Boutique Residential Project in Bucharest

Prima Development Completes EUR8.5M Boutique Residential Project in Bucharest. Prima Development Group, a real estate developer based in Oradea, announced Thursday it has completed Boemia Apartments in Bucharest, a boutique-style residential project, following an investment of EUR8.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]