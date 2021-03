Evergent Investments Seeks to Buy Back 8.3 Million Shares for RON13M

Evergent Investments Seeks to Buy Back 8.3 Million Shares for RON13M. Romanian regional investment fund Evergent Investments (formerly SIF Moldova) seeks to buy back approximately 8.3 million of its own shares at a price of RON1.6 per share, it said in a market report Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]