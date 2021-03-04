Dumitru Costin (BNS): PM Citu transforms entire union movement into a bunch of thieves

Dumitru Costin (BNS): PM Citu transforms entire union movement into a bunch of thieves. The Prime Minister Florin Citu transformed the union movement in Romania into a bunch of thieves, the moment he was asked if it is alright for those dues paid by the union members to be automatically taken from the people's bank accounts, declared, on Thursday, the chairman of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), Dumitru Costin, during the Congress of the union he represents. He told the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, who was present during the online event: I would like to send the dissatisfaction of our entire congress towards the accusations Prime Minister Citu, member of the party you lead with honour, the National Liberal Party, a respectable party, has brought in the past two weeks. It is for the first time in 30 years when a political leader, such as Mr. Citu, transformed the entire union movement into a bunch of thieves, Dumitru Costin said. The union leader specified that the statements like "you take away the people's money without their permission" means theft, burglary. "Unfortunately, he does not understand some simple mechanisms, provided by the Constitution and the law. We are at his disposal to teach him the ABC of the exercise of the fundamental rights and duties of Romanian workers," the BNS chairman said. Costin addressed Orban again: "I have faith, based on your experience, that you will also have an inside discussion at the party level. We are open to dialogue, but will sanction any type of behavioral slippage or any sort of violation of the fundamental rights of workers in this country." Last Friday, Prime Minister Florin Citu declared, when asked about the protest of some police representatives, that he does not understand the meaning of these manifestations, because their income will remain at the level of 2020. He added that even the private sector will not have salary increases in 2021, because there still is an economic recession. "It seems dishonest towards what is happening to those in the private sector regarding these protests. In the private sector we have taxpayers who are paying our salaries, went through a difficult period and are moving on," Citu also said. The Prime Minister mentioned that there is a need for a discussion in society regarding the fact that union leaders are the only ones who kept their positions for the last 30 years.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]