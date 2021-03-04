 
President Iohannis: Justice Minister to urgently explain how "August 10" case ended up being closed
President Iohannis: Justice Minister to urgently explain how "August 10" case ended up being closed.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday asked Minister of Justice Stelian Ion to "urgently" explain to the public how the "August 10" case file ended up being closed. "I call on the Minister of Justice to urgently explain to the public how the case file concerning the events of August 10, 2018 ended up being closed. Romanians have every right to know who are those guilty of acts of violence against peaceful protesters. Things cannot end here and, therefore, I asked the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Interior to find the solutions so that the truth about August 10 is found out, and those responsible are held accountable," Iohannis wrote on Facebook. The Bucharest tribunal rejected on Tuesday the the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)'s request to reopen the investigation against the former heads of the Gendarmerie in the "August 10" case. The court's decision, which is final, was taken by Judge Daniela Isabela Mihet. Basically, through this decision, the case was closed, and the former heads of the Gendarmerie will not be prosecuted for their intervention against the demonstrators at the rally in Victoriei Square on August 2018. Initially, in June 2020, DIICOT closed the file regarding the protest of August 10, 2018, both the part in which the heads of the Gendarmerie were investigated, and the notification regarding an attempted coup. Following this decision, charges were dropped Colonel Gheorghe Sebastian Cucos - former first deputy inspector of the Romanian Gendarmerie, Major Laurentiu Cazan - former general director of the Bucharest Gendarmerie General Directorate, Colonel Catalin Sindile - former head of the Romanian Gendarmerie; chief Police commissioner Mihai Dan Chirica, former Secretary of State for liaison with the prefects at the Ministry of the Interior. Subsequently, in August 2020, former DIICOT chief prosecutor Giorgiana Hosu partially overturned, last week, the solution to close the 'August 10' rally case and ordered the reopening of the criminal investigation in the case of the former chiefs of the Gendarmerie. They were to be investigated for the offenses of abuse of office, abusive conduct, participation in the use of forgery, complicity in abuse of office and complicity in participation in abusive conduct.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; eN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

