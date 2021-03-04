Airbus Helicopters Romania delivers the first batch of new generation H135 helicopters to the Romanian state



Airbus Helicopters Romania has completed the delivery of the first three of six H135 helicopters to the General Aviation Inspectorate, with the next three deliveries scheduled until mid-2021. In September 2018, an international tender was launched for the supply of light multirole helicopters (...)