 
Romaniapress.com

March 4, 2021

PSD leader Ciolacu writes EC President to red flag Citu Govt's non-democratic slippages
Mar 4, 2021

PSD leader Ciolacu writes EC President to red flag Citu Govt's non-democratic slippages.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu wrote today European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans to bring to their attention the "non-democratic slippages" of the government headed by Florin Citu, PSD informs in a release. The slippages red flagged in the letter consist of "the politicization of public funds, European funding and public offices in Romania," with the PSD leader calling on the European officials to take a public stance, which - he argues - is justified by the fact that the Romanian citizens must feel protected by the European Union whenever abuses are committed and governments violate the democratic principles of the rule of law. "Our country is slipping into an undemocratic path, and as the leader of the Romanian opposition I have a responsibility to do everything in my power to help the Romanians and defend our European democratic values," Ciolacu wrote, pointing also out that PSD "is open to constructive discussions about Romania's future on the European and democratic path." The main points of complaint are: for the first time in Romania's post-Revolution history, the coalition parties approved a budget without accepting any of the amendments proposed by the MPs; also in an all-time first, the government added, in a completely non-transparent manner, an annex to the budget with the amounts allocated preferentially, according to a political algorithm, to the counties and localities led by the representatives of the parties in the governing coalition, with the National Liberal Party receiving 52 pct, the Save Romania Union - 35 pct, and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania 13 pct - a distribution that almost perfectly mirrors each party's share in the coalition, PSD states. Other issues signalled in Ciolacu's letter to the European officials are: the politicization of EU funds; the government's failure to engage in an open dialogue with the Parliament, the opposition or the social partners, in working out the National Recovery and Resilience Plan; the government's focus on the total politicization of the public sector, as proves the removal from office of almost 1,000 school principals in one day; the politicization by OUG of the prefect's offices, which will soon be followed by political appointments to the positions of secretary general of the local authorities; the government's public and radical attack against the Ombudsperson, the members of the Constitutional Court of Romania and the Supreme Council of Magistrates. "In the last two days, the sitting Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice have openly and publicly criticized a final decision taken by a court. The Prime Minister has publicly threatened union leaders and HoReCa representatives for organizing peaceful strikes against a set of decisions taken without consulting them," the Social Democrat leader also wrote. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Airbus Helicopters Romania delivers the first batch of new generation H135 helicopters to the Romanian state Airbus Helicopters Romania has completed the delivery of the first three of six H135 helicopters to the General Aviation Inspectorate, with the next three deliveries scheduled until mid-2021. In September 2018, an international tender was launched for the supply of light multirole helicopters (...)

CITR: 2021, the year of prevention in business. Companies must be prepared to anticipate changes and invest in solutions that would help them better manage the risks More than 7000 companies have debts over RON 1 million each, facing a double crisis: one of debts to the state budget and that generated by the pandemic The value of their total outstanding debts amounts to RON 73bn 2,600 of these companies also have the chance to reorganize their... The post (...)

Banks and fintech companies: The financial sector is still in the hands of the banks, but for sure, things will change very soon Markus Aschendorf, EFSE DF: Fintech is the future Bogdan Mihai, National Bank of Romania: New technologies bring undeniable benefits to customers Tanja Jakimova, National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia: Financial security becomes the biggest challenge Banks still dominate the financial (...)

Romania Raises RON461M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 2.24% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 461 million lei (EUR94.5 million), above its RON400 million target, selling bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 2.24% a year, central bank data showed.

Poland's Citronex to Grow Tomatoes in Targu Jiu, Romania Poland's Citronex group will build greenhouses to grow tomatoes in Targu Jiu, southwestern Romania, on a surface of 50 hectares, local authorities said.

Dumitru Costin (BNS): PM Citu transforms entire union movement into a bunch of thieves The Prime Minister Florin Citu transformed the union movement in Romania into a bunch of thieves, the moment he was asked if it is alright for those dues paid by the union members to be automatically taken from the people's bank accounts, declared, on Thursday, the chairman of the National (...)

Dendrio and KFactory team up with ProCredit Bank to digitalize Romanian factories Two Romanian entrepreneurial companies Dendrio, specialized in IT&C solutions integration and KFactory, a start-up specialized in automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices, join forces with ProCredit Bank to digitalize Romanian factories. The three entities have just (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |