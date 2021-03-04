Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ 43,738 people inoculated in past 24 hours

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ 43,738 people inoculated in past 24 hours. The National anti-COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 43,738 people have received the anti-coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 29,289 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 7.607 with AstraZeneca and 6,842 with the Moderna serum. As many as 36,387 people were given the priming shot and 7,351 received the booster shot. According to CNCAV, 1,685,611 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 1,065,226 persons, of whom 438,066 received the first dose and 627,160 received both doses. Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 110 persons experienced side effects - 6 had a local reaction and 104 had whole-body reactions. As many as 5,828 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign.AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)