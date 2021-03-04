44 years since a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit Romania leaving a tragic toll behind : Less than 20% of all homes in Romania were insured in 2020 against certain risks



The earthquake resulted in 1,578 casualties, of which 1,424 in Bucharest alone, 11,000 injured and 35,000 homes destroyed Less than 20% of all homes in Romania were insured in 2020 against certain risks, and more than half of Romanians (54%) say they are worried about the danger of an (...)