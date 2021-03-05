RO Ombudsman: all special pensions but those of magistrates can be abolished



RO Ombudsman: all special pensions but those of magistrates can be abolished.

All the so-called "special pensions," except for those of magistrates, can be abolished if the lawmakers really want this, says the Ombudsman Renate Weber, commenting on a hot topic on the political agenda over the past couple of years. Weber claims that many lawmakers, "particularly (...)