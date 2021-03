EC finances EUR 77 mln waste management project in Galati

EC finances EUR 77 mln waste management project in Galati. The European Commission (EC) has approved an investment of over EUR 77 million from the Cohesion Fund to improve the waste collection, treatment, and recycling system in Galati county, in southeast Romania. The investment will provide a more integrated, efficient, and sustainable waste