Colliers: Romania’s real estate market may see a dip in 2021

Colliers: Romania’s real estate market may see a dip in 2021. The volume of investments in Romanian commercial real estate assets may see a dip in 2021, as some buyers may remain on the sidelines amid a lack of clarity about the future revenue stream, according to the 2021 annual report released by real estate consultancy firm Colliers. The firm's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]