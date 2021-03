Major residential and mixed-use projects in the pipeline in Brasov

Major residential and mixed-use projects in the pipeline in Brasov. Romanian developer Nordis Group, specialized in luxury real estate projects, announced investments of EUR 31 million in a mixed-use project of 14,000 sqm in Brasov, which will include a 5-star hotel and residential apartments. The company has already obtained the construction permits and will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]