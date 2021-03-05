Biggest logistics space owner in RO prepares listing on Euronext Amsterdam

Biggest logistics space owner in RO prepares listing on Euronext Amsterdam. Dutch-Czech group CTP, the biggest owner of logistics spaces in Romania, plans to raise between EUR 800 mln and EUR 1 bln through an initial public offering on Euronext Amsterdam. CTP is a top five European logistics property company and CEE’s largest logistics property owner-developer based on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]