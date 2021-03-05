Belgian developer buys 25ha for EUR 60 mln logistics park north of Bucharest

Belgian developer buys 25ha for EUR 60 mln logistics park north of Bucharest. Real estate developer VGP completed the acquisition of about 25 hectares north of Bucharest (in Stefanestii de Jos ) from Willbrook - a real estate developer indirectly controlled by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer. VGP, founded and controlled by Belgian millionaire Jan Van Geet, will use the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]