Insolvent cable producer’s shares return to trading on BVB after four-year break. The shares of Romanian insolvent cable producer Romcab (MCAB) resumed trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Thursday, March 4, after a four-year hiatus. The market regulator ASF allowed the trading of MCAB shares after a local court confirmed the company’s reorganization plan. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]