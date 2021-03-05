Insolvent cable producer’s shares return to trading on BVB after four-year break
Mar 5, 2021
The shares of Romanian insolvent cable producer Romcab (MCAB) resumed trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Thursday, March 4, after a four-year hiatus. The market regulator ASF allowed the trading of MCAB shares after a local court confirmed the company’s reorganization plan. (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]