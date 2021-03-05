Winemaker’s shares surge on BVB as the company announces free share distribution

Winemaker’s shares surge on BVB as the company announces free share distribution. The shares of Moldovan wine producer Purcari Wineries (WINE) went up by 6.25% on Thursday, March 4, after the company announced that it would double its share capital and distribute free shares to its existing shareholders. The proposal will be discussed in the company’s General Shareholders’ (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]