Retail growth eases to 1.6% in January

Retail growth eases to 1.6% in January. Romania's retail sales volume index increased by 1.6% in January compared to the same month of 2020. It was the weakest performance since last May when the retail sales plunged by 5.5% year-on-year amid lockdown. Food sales remained strong during the crisis - except for April, as a correction (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]