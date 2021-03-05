 
Romaniapress.com

March 5, 2021

HealthMin Voiculescu meets Belgian, Austrian, Swiss, French ambassadors on intensifying healthcare co-operation
Mar 5, 2021

HealthMin Voiculescu meets Belgian, Austrian, Swiss, French ambassadors on intensifying healthcare co-operation.

Providing healthcare for patients with severe burns or who cannot be treated in Romania, investing in healthcare infrastructure, digitisation and exchanges of experience among professionals were the main topics Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu discussed on Thursday in meetings with the ambassadors of Belgium, Austria, Switzerland and France. "March 4, the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, had meetings with ambassadors of four countries in Romania, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, HE Philippe Benoit; the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, HE Isabel Rauscher; the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, HE Arthur Mattli, and the Ambassador the French Republic, HE Laurence Auer. Featuring on the agenda of the four meetings were intensification of healthcare collaborative relationships, such as providing healthcare for patients with severe burns or who cannot be treated in Romania, investing in healthcare infrastructure, digitisation and exchanges of experience among professionals from Romania and from the four countries," reads a press statement released by the Ministry of Health. During the talks, Voiculescu, thanked the ambassador of Belgium to Romania, Philippe Benoit, for the support provided by the Reine Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels, the main transfer facility for patients with severe burns from Romania. The two officials also discussed future collaboration projects between the two countries. According to the statement, at the meeting with the ambassador of Austria, Isabel Rauscher, Voiculescu thanked for Austria's support over time in providing medical assistance to Romanian patients who cannot be treated in Romania. The minister discussed with the Swiss ambassador, Arthur Mattli, the support provided by Switzerland through the Swiss funds for health. At the same time, the two officials also discussed the reform measures that the Ministry of Health is considering moving forward, as well as opportunities for bilateral collaboration. "During the meeting with the ambassador of the French Republic, HE Laurence Auer, they discussed, among other things, strengthening a partnership to improve hospital management, as well as the intensification of collaboration between the two countries for training healthcare workers in Romania," the release also reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Nuclearelectrica seeking agreement with Romanian state on financing, support for construction of Cernavoda NPP Units 3 & 4 Cernavoda nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN) will make the decision to invest in the construction of NPP Units 3 and 4 provided that it concludes an agreement with the Romanian state establishing the financing method and support mechanisms for this project, states the 'Strategy (...)

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 47,353 people - immunized in last 24 hours The National Committee for anti-COVID Vaccination (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 47,353 vaccine doses administered, among which 31,226 - Pfizer, 7,765 - AstraZeneca and 8,362 - Moderna, according to the data released by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) (...)

Private equity funds increasingly optimistic and vast majority actively seeking new opportunities in 2021, reveals Mazars' global survey More than 90% of respondents are looking to invest in new businesses Revenue decline expected to be less severe than previously thought Majority expect ‘U-shaped’ recovery, are comfortable completing deals from home, and say governments have responded well Mazars, the international audit, tax and (...)

Colliers: The investment market increased by 37% last year, but may see a dip in 2021 as some uncertainties remain on the horizon The “year of the pandemic” turned out to be one of the peaks of the current economic cycle in terms of investments in commercial real estate assets, with a growth of 37% over 2019, to almost 900 million euro. 2021 may see a dip, as some buyers may remain on... The post Colliers: The investment (...)

Confidex Q4 2020 survey by Impetum Group: Conclusions regarding companies with turnover below EUR 100,000 The impact of the pandemic, felt more brutally in the case of small companies. Half of the managers claim that they have been affected by Covid-19, and business decline is twice as large as in the case of large companies. Decline in the business of small companies, 20% in... The post Confidex (...)

Ex Minister Udrea can leave country, despite DNA request to have her placed under supervision The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected today the request of the anti-corruption prosecutors to place former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea under court supervision with a ban on leaving the country in the case in which she was sentenced in the first instance to eight years in prison. The (...)

Educational programme "Traista cu sanatate" - winner at EU Health Award The educational program “Traista cu sanatate” was designated the winner of the 1st prize in the category “Healthy Lifesyle. Cities” at EU Health Award. The award was given by the European Commission to cities that took the initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle among children. This award came on (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |