The first edition of Classy Film Festival will be held between 20-23rd of May 2021



The first edition of Classy Film Festival will be held between 20-23rd of May 2021.

The first edition of CLASSY FILM FESTIVAL will take place between 20-23rd of May 2021 at Happy Cinema Bucharest and Bacău, and online. CLASSY FILM FESTIVAL is dedicated to movies that made history and will be an unforgetable experience for any moviegoer. The selection includes cult films, retro (...)