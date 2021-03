Braiconf Braila Seeks to Relocate Factory, Sell Land to Kaufland

Braiconf Braila Seeks to Relocate Factory, Sell Land to Kaufland. Romanian apparel manufacturer Braiconf Braila (BRCR.RO) plans to relocate its factory in Braila and sell the factory's 10,000-square-meter land to retailer Kaufland for over EUR7 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]