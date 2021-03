Furniture Maker Sortilemn Gherla Revenue Shrinks 6% to RON154M in 2020

Furniture Maker Sortilemn Gherla Revenue Shrinks 6% to RON154M in 2020. Gherla (Cluj County) based furniture manufacturer Sortilemn posted RON154 million (EUR32 million) revenue in 2020, 6% lower than in 2019, largely due to the decline in orders during the lockdown, the company said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]