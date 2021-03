Sphera Franchise Group Sees Significant Rise in Deliveries in 2020

Sphera Franchise Group Sees Significant Rise in Deliveries in 2020. Restaurant group Sphera Franchise group, which holds the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania, and is developing the KFC brand in the Republic of Moldova and Italy, saw its online orders rise during the pandemic. The sales channel gained ground in 2020 and accounted for a greater (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]