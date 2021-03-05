JusMin Ion: The August 10 case does not end here; let's wait for reasoning

JusMin Ion: The August 10 case does not end here; let's wait for reasoning. Justice Minister Stelian Ion said on Friday that the August 10 case does not end here, urging the public to wait for the reasoning behind rejecting the request to reopen the case. "It is very important to wait for the reasoning behind the decision to reject that request to reopen the case. That decision issued by the judge of the preliminary chamber is a definite one, but until we see the reasoning behind it we cannot have a somehow clear overview of what happened from a procedural point of view, from the point of view of the investigation carried out and from the point of view of the truth. My request to everyone, my request to the public, to those who have voiced such complaints, including me, to please have patience to see that reasoning," Ion said at the Ministry of Justice. He added that there are still disjointed parts of the case because of other issues in which the investigation is continuing. "It is certain that the 'August 10' case does not end here, this case has not been closed here. Out of that case under investigation at DIICOT [Directorate for the Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism], a part was separated and forwarded to the Military Prosecutor's Office and investigation in that part - mainly the interactions of subordinate gendarmes, direct interactions with demonstrators - will follow its course. There is also a part of this file concerning other persons who did not hold military positions, held executive or administrative positions. No final decision has been made on those persons and facts," said the justice minister.