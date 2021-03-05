Berlinale 2021: Romanian director Radu Jude's "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" wins Golden Bear

Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/ Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the latest film of Romanian director Radu Jude, has won the Golden Bear at this year's Berlin International Film Festival – Berlinale. The win comes six years after Jude received the Silver Bear for the historical drama