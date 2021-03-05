"Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc" wins Golden Bear

"Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc" wins Golden Bear. Feature film ''Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" (Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc), by Radu Jude, a Romania-Luxembourg-Croatia-Czech Republic co-production, has been awarded the Golden Bear for Best Picture at the 71st Berlin International Film Festival, held online March 1-5. Subtitled "Sketch for a popular film," "Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc," and screened for the first time at the Berlinala, the film analyzes the relationship between the individual and society based on the consequences that an amateur porn video uploaded by a secondary school teacher on a specialized site brings in her life. The cast of the film includes, among others, the actors: Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Malai, Nicodim Ungureanu, Alexandru Potocean, Andi Vasluianu. There were 15 feature films selected in the official competition, representing productions from 16 countries, including Canada, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Germany, France, Georgia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Qatar. The winners were chosen by an international jury, which also includes film director Adina Pintilie, the winner of the Golden Bear for best film with "Touch Me Not" in 2018. The other members of the jury are filmmakers who won the grand prize at previous editions: Mohammad Rasoulof, Nadav Lapid, Ildiko Enyedi, Gianfranco Rosi, Jasmila Zbanic. Born in Bucharest in 1977, film director and screenwriter Radu Jude previously won the CICAE Award at the Berlinale 2009 with his debut feature film "The Happiest Girl in the World." His film "Aferim!" brought him the Silver Bear at the Berlinale in 2015. The films ''Typographic Capital'' and ''The train leaving the station'' premiered in the Forum section of the Berlinale in 2020.