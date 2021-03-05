 
Romaniapress.com

March 5, 2021

Confidex Q4 2020 survey by Impetum Group: Conclusions regarding companies with turnover below EUR 100,000
Mar 5, 2021

Confidex Q4 2020 survey by Impetum Group: Conclusions regarding companies with turnover below EUR 100,000.

The impact of the pandemic, felt more brutally in the case of small companies. Half of the managers claim that they have been affected by Covid-19, and business decline is twice as large as in the case of large companies. Decline in the business of small companies, 20% in... The post Confidex (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Nuclearelectrica seeking agreement with Romanian state on financing, support for construction of Cernavoda NPP Units 3 & 4 Cernavoda nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN) will make the decision to invest in the construction of NPP Units 3 and 4 provided that it concludes an agreement with the Romanian state establishing the financing method and support mechanisms for this project, states the 'Strategy (...)

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 47,353 people - immunized in last 24 hours The National Committee for anti-COVID Vaccination (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 47,353 vaccine doses administered, among which 31,226 - Pfizer, 7,765 - AstraZeneca and 8,362 - Moderna, according to the data released by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) (...)

Private equity funds increasingly optimistic and vast majority actively seeking new opportunities in 2021, reveals Mazars' global survey More than 90% of respondents are looking to invest in new businesses Revenue decline expected to be less severe than previously thought Majority expect ‘U-shaped’ recovery, are comfortable completing deals from home, and say governments have responded well Mazars, the international audit, tax and (...)

Colliers: The investment market increased by 37% last year, but may see a dip in 2021 as some uncertainties remain on the horizon The “year of the pandemic” turned out to be one of the peaks of the current economic cycle in terms of investments in commercial real estate assets, with a growth of 37% over 2019, to almost 900 million euro. 2021 may see a dip, as some buyers may remain on... The post Colliers: The investment (...)

Ex Minister Udrea can leave country, despite DNA request to have her placed under supervision The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected today the request of the anti-corruption prosecutors to place former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea under court supervision with a ban on leaving the country in the case in which she was sentenced in the first instance to eight years in prison. The (...)

Educational programme "Traista cu sanatate" - winner at EU Health Award The educational program “Traista cu sanatate” was designated the winner of the 1st prize in the category “Healthy Lifesyle. Cities” at EU Health Award. The award was given by the European Commission to cities that took the initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle among children. This award came on (...)

Mastering The Music Business 2021: Women 's role and place in today's music industry From classical and jazz to composition and production, women have overcome enormous limits in music over the centuries, but a recent study by EBU Media Intelligence Service shows that women make up only 30% of the entire workforce in the music industry. This topic will also be addressed during (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |