Educational programme “Traista cu sanatate” – winner at EU Health Award

Educational programme “Traista cu sanatate” – winner at EU Health Award. The educational program “Traista cu sanatate” was designated the winner of the 1st prize in the category “Healthy Lifesyle. Cities” at EU Health Award. The award was given by the European Commission to cities that took the initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle among children. This award came on (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]