Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 47,353 people - immunized in last 24 hours. The National Committee for anti-COVID Vaccination (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 47,353 vaccine doses administered, among which 31,226 - Pfizer, 7,765 - AstraZeneca and 8,362 - Moderna, according to the data released by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccine Registry. CNCAV shows that 38,459 people were vaccinated with the first jab, and the second jab was received by 8,894 people. Until now, since the debut of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there were 1,732,964 doses administered to a number of 1,111,910 people, among whom 475,856 with the first dose and 636,054 - with the second dose. In the past 24 hours there were 96 adverse reactions recorded, 6 local type and 87 general type. Since the immunization began, there were 5,921 adverse reactions recorded for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]