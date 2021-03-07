CMBSU: Physical attendance courses for up to half of terminal year pupils

CMBSU: Physical attendance courses for up to half of terminal year pupils. Preschoolers, pupils in primary education and up to half of students in grades VIII, XII, XIII and those in the final years of vocational and post-secondary education will attend classes in person, the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) decided in Sunday's meeting, in the context in which the incidence of COVID-19 exceeded 3 per thousand inhabitants in the Capital. The measures will come into force starting March 8, at 00:00, for a period of 14 days, and will be re-evaluated at the end of this period. The decision stipulates that in the educational units the participation in classes is carried out with physical presence for: all preschoolers and pupils in primary education; pupils in grades VIII, XII, XIII and those in the final years of vocational and post-secondary education, with the observance and application of all protection rules, up to half of the total number of students enrolled in those classes. Physical presence courses in the educational units is allowed for the following activities: simulations of national exams and exams for the final years; national assessments; remedial classes for all classes. The CMBSU decision provides for the daily participation, in an online system, of the students in the other grades / years of study. Depending on the development of the epidemiological situation in the Municipality of Bucharest, any other safety measure may be established with the approval of the Public Health Directorate of the Municipality of Bucharest and in compliance with the legal norms in force. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]