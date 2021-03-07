 
Romaniapress.com

March 7, 2021

CMBSU: Physical attendance courses for up to half of terminal year pupils
Mar 7, 2021

CMBSU: Physical attendance courses for up to half of terminal year pupils.

Preschoolers, pupils in primary education and up to half of students in grades VIII, XII, XIII and those in the final years of vocational and post-secondary education will attend classes in person, the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) decided in Sunday's meeting, in the context in which the incidence of COVID-19 exceeded 3 per thousand inhabitants in the Capital. The measures will come into force starting March 8, at 00:00, for a period of 14 days, and will be re-evaluated at the end of this period. The decision stipulates that in the educational units the participation in classes is carried out with physical presence for: all preschoolers and pupils in primary education; pupils in grades VIII, XII, XIII and those in the final years of vocational and post-secondary education, with the observance and application of all protection rules, up to half of the total number of students enrolled in those classes. Physical presence courses in the educational units is allowed for the following activities: simulations of national exams and exams for the final years; national assessments; remedial classes for all classes. The CMBSU decision provides for the daily participation, in an online system, of the students in the other grades / years of study. Depending on the development of the epidemiological situation in the Municipality of Bucharest, any other safety measure may be established with the approval of the Public Health Directorate of the Municipality of Bucharest and in compliance with the legal norms in force. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise Timisoara, the fourth-biggest city in Romania, and several neighboring communes have entered quarantine for 14 days as of March 8 due to a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases. Timisoara is the first first-tier Romanian city to take such a decision in 2021. In Timis county, the infection (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign / 45,184 people - immunised in last 24 hours The National Committee for the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours a number of 45,184 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 30,991 - Pfizer, 6,496 - AstraZeneca and 7,697 - Moderna, according to the data provided by the National (...)

Hundreds protest against compulsory vaccination in front of Palace of Parliament Hundreds of protesters came on Sunday afternoon to protest against the draft law on compulsory vaccination, which is being debated in Parliament, with the Alliance of Parents being the organiser of this meeting. "Not against vaccination, but for the FREEDOM to decide," was the slogan (...)

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Romania is on the rise: CMBSU bans the indoor activities of restaurants and cafes The Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) has decided in its Sunday meeting to ban the indoor activities of restaurants and cafes, taking into account the over 3 per thousand incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in the Capital city. The measures will come into effect as (...)

CNCAV: New batch of 224,640 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to arrive to Romania on Monday A new batch of 224,640 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will arrive to Romania on Monday, March 8, the vaccines being delivered via air, at the airports of Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, according to a release of the National anti-COVID-19 Vaccination Activity Coordination Committee (...)

COVID-19 rate in Bucharest up to 3.19; Timis, Cluj, Brasov and Ilfov counties still in red scenario The incidence rate of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Bucharest rose to 3.19 per thousand inhabitants on Sunday, with the following counties still in the red scenario, at over 3 per thousand cases, Brasov, with an incidence of 3.35 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, Cluj - 3.54, (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3.288 in the past 24 hours following 13.000 tests processed nationwide A number of 3,288 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, according to the GCS. As of Sunday, 828,283 cases of people (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |