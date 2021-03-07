CMBSU: Indoor activity of restaurants and cafes, banned

CMBSU: Indoor activity of restaurants and cafes, banned. The Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) has decided in its Sunday meeting to ban the indoor activities of restaurants and cafes, taking into account the over 3 per thousand incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in the Capital city. The measures will come into effect as of March 8, at midnight, for a 14-day period, and will be reassessed at the end of this interval. The activity of restaurants and cafes inside hotels, guesthouses or other accommodation units is also banned, except for serving people accommodated in these units. CMBSU decided it is allowed to prepare, sell and consume food products and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the specially setup places outside buildings, outdoors, as well as in public spaces with a ceiling and one wall, provided that a minimum 2-metre distance between tables is ensured, as well as the maximum allowance of 6 people per table, if from different families, in addition to the observance of the health protection measures established by joint order of the Health minister, the Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Minister and the President of the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority. According to the CMBSU decision, food preparation and trade of food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages not consumed in the respective spaces is allowed. The normative act also provides banning activity in bars, clubs and discotheques, as well as activity with the public of economic operators licensed in gambling, except for the lottery ticket trading and betting, with the observance of the health protection measures. The CMBSU decision prohibits the organisation and conduct of the activity with public in cinemas, performance and / or concert institutions, including those of the drive-in type. The organisation of outdoor performance of shows, concerts, public and private festivals or other cultural events is not permitted. It is mandatory to wear a protective mask, so as to cover the nose and mouth for all persons who have reached the age of 5, in all outdoor public spaces. Depending on the development of the epidemiological situation in the Municipality of Bucharest, any other safety measure may be established with the approval of the Public Health Directorate of the Municipality of Bucharest and in compliance with the legal norms in force. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]