GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3.288 in the past 24 hours following 13.000 tests processed nationwide

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3.288 in the past 24 hours following 13.000 tests processed nationwide. A number of 3,288 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, according to the GCS. As of Sunday, 828,283 cases of people (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]