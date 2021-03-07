CNCAV: New batch of 224,640 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to arrive to Romania on Monday



A new batch of 224,640 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will arrive to Romania on Monday, March 8, the vaccines being delivered via air, at the airports of Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, according to a release of the National anti-COVID-19 Vaccination Activity Coordination Committee (CNCAV). Transport to the storage centres is ensured by the producing company, including on land. The vaccines are transported in optimal safety conditions, in special containers, with dry ice and sealed foil. According to the quoted source, the vaccination process continues both in the centres in Bucharest and the rest of Romania, the doses being distributed, as follows: - Bucharest National Storage Centre: 63,180 doses; - Brasov Regional Storage Centre: 26,910 doses; - Cluj Regional Storage Centre: 29,250 doses; - Constanta Regional Storage Centre: 25,740 doses; - Craiova Regional Storage Centre: 24,570 doses; - Iasi Regional Storage Centre: 29,250 doses; - Timisoara Regional Storage Centre: 25,740 doses. The vaccination centers will use both doses received by Romania in the current tranche and in the previous tranches, based on the requests sent to the National Centre and the regional storage centres, through the county and Bucharest public health directorates, the source mentions. According to the delivery schedule, the next vaccine tranche would be brought to Romania on Monday, March 15, and at this moment the official confirmation in this respect is expected from the producing company, the CNCAV release also reads. In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that Romania receives weekly the vaccine batches needed to immunise the population. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)