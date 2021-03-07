GCS: 3,288 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; RT-PCR tests performed in last 24 hours - 13,079

GCS: 3,288 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; RT-PCR tests performed in last 24 hours - 13,079. A number of 3,288 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, according to the GCS. As of Sunday, 828,283 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 754,335 were declared cured by Saturday, the data for Sunday will be released later, as the platform centralising the data is under maintenance. To date, 6,172,074 RT-PCR tests and 356,196 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 13,079 RT-PCR tests were performed (7,378 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 5,701 on request) and 5,096 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 464 people were reconfirmed positive.