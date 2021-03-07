Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Romania is on the rise: CMBSU bans the indoor activities of restaurants and cafes



Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Romania is on the rise: CMBSU bans the indoor activities of restaurants and cafes.

The Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) has decided in its Sunday meeting to ban the indoor activities of restaurants and cafes, taking into account the over 3 per thousand incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in the Capital city. The measures will come into effect as (...)