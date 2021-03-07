Hundreds protest against compulsory vaccination in front of Palace of Parliament

Hundreds protest against compulsory vaccination in front of Palace of Parliament. Hundreds of protesters came on Sunday afternoon to protest against the draft law on compulsory vaccination, which is being debated in Parliament, with the Alliance of Parents being the organiser of this meeting. "Not against vaccination, but for the FREEDOM to decide," was the slogan announced by the initiators of the action - the Alliance of Parents and four other associations, Pro Consumers, Doctors for Informed Consent, United Nation and Pro Informed Decisions. Those present said that they were dissatisfied that the draft law on vaccination of persons in Romania under the debate of the Chamber of Deputies included provisions regarding the mandatory vaccination for the entire population, both children and adults, but also some huge fines in case of refusal. The demonstration, which started at around 15:00 in Izvor Park in front of the Palace of Parliament, was also joined by members of the political party the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), including the party's co-chairs - Claudiu Tarziu and George Simion. Similar actions are organized on Sunday afternoon in other cities in Romania, such as Oradea and Sibiu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]