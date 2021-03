Head of RO emergency services warns of rising COVID-19 infection rates

Head of RO emergency services warns of rising COVID-19 infection rates. The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, said that the country faces the risk of faster COVID-19 spread due to the new strain that is becoming predominant everywhere. The national average rate of infections "is around 3 per thousand, 2.90 - 3 per thousand," he said