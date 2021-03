Bucharest lists EUR 7 bln projects for financing under Recovery Plan

Bucharest City Hall submitted to the Ministry of European Funds projects amounting to EUR 7 billion that can be financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan - PNRR. Romania will get EUR 30 bln under the European Union's Recovery and Resilience plan.