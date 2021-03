Romania’s biggest shirt producer to sell its factory to Kaufland

Romania’s biggest shirt producer to sell its factory to Kaufland. The shareholders of Braiconf, the country’s biggest shirt producer located in the eastern city of Romania, Braila, are summoned on April 12 to decide on selling the factory’s main premises to German retailer Kaufland. Braiconf has reached a deal to sell the premises for EUR 7 mln and plans to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]