Romanian dairy producer plans to list its shares after private placement

Romanian dairy producer plans to list its shares after private placement. Romanian company Bonas, which operates a small-sized dairy in Dezmir - Cluj county, will carry out a private placement in the second part of March and later list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Ziarul Financiar reported. The company's founders - the Nas family - currently control (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]